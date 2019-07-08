George Springer, Christian Yelich leading off All-Star lineups

We learned earlier this afternoon that Justin Verlander and Hyun-Jin Ryu will start the All-Star Game on the mound. Now we learn that George Springer and Christian Yelich will lead off. Here are the lineups:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. George Springer, Astros RF

2. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 2B

3. Mike Trout, Angels, CF

4. Carlos Santana, Indians, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, DH

6. Alex Bregman, Astros, 3B

7. Gary Sánchez, Yankees, C

8. Michael Brantley, Astros, LF

9. Jorge Polanco, Twins, SS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Christian Yelich, Brewers, LF

2. Javier Báez, Cubs, SS

3. Freddie Freeman, Braves 1B

4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, RF

5. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 3B

6. Josh Bell, Pirates DH

7. Willson Contreras, Cubs, C

8. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks 2B

9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves CF

As is the case with the pitchers, the starters are less likely to decide the game than the reserves. Here is a link to the entire roster for both squads, bench guys included.