George Springer becomes Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader

George Springer blasted a three-run home run off of Masahiro Tanaka in the third inning of ALCS Game 3 Thursday night in New York, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead. In so doing, Springer passed José Altuve to become the Astros’ all-time postseason home run leader at 13.

Springer entered Thursday batting .270/.350/.552 with 10 doubles, 12 homers, 20 walks, 21 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 183 playoff plate appearances. He was a big reason why the Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Dodgers as he slugged five homers in that series.

Springer’s only other home run this postseason came in Game 2, a game-tying solo home run off of Adam Ottavino in the fifth inning.