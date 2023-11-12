George School decides to drop its high school football program

One year after seriously considering the idea, the George School administration is dropping its football program, effective immediately.

A letter sent out by head of school Sam Houser and athletic director Kurt Ruch on Sunday afternoon confirmed the news.

"With support from the George School Board, the school has reached the difficult decision to discontinue the football program," the letter read. "This decision was reached with great difficulty and with great care. It is no reflection on this year’s players and coaches."

MacAdoo Harrison-Dixon, right, who coached George School this season, watches from the sideline during a Glasgow (Delaware) 2021 game against Tatnall.

The Cougars went 0-7 in the program's 100th season, including a forfeit loss to undefeated Caravel (Del.) Academy. They were outscored 252-56. Numbers and lack of experience continued to be issues at the private Quaker school in Newtown.

"The safety of our students must be paramount in any school decision," according to the letter. "Building a consistently competitive football team that meets our criteria for health and safety requires an allocation of resources that disrupts the equitable distribution of resources across all our programs — from arts to athletics and, above all, academics. ... George School remains committed to athletics."

First-year football coach McAdoo Harrison-Dixon addressed the development on the George School Football Facebook page.

George School considers ending football: Administration looked into numerous options in 2022

"I would like to express my deepest apologies for not reaching our goals," he said. "I take full responsibility. I am the head coach and should have done a better job."

The administration looked into dropping football a year ago and pondered playing 8-man football before opting for a traditional 11-on-11 campaign. Former coach Dom Gregorio resigned following the 2022 season, saying the roster only had 15 "legitimate players in uniform."

George School compiled a 292-431-29 record in a program that dates back to 1923.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: George School drops its football program