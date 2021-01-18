Hall of Famer and former Washington State and USC men's basketball head coach George Raveling recalls his participation in the 1963 March on Washington in which he served as a late volunteer security guard for all speakers at the podium that day, the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. Raveling, the first African-American men's basketball coach in Pac-12 history, tells the story of how he came to have in his possession one of the most famous speeches in history.