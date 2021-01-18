George Raveling recalls his participation in the 1963 March on Washington
Hall of Famer and former Washington State and USC men's basketball head coach George Raveling recalls his participation in the 1963 March on Washington in which he served as a late volunteer security guard for all speakers at the podium that day, the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. Raveling, the first African-American men's basketball coach in Pac-12 history, tells the story of how he came to have in his possession one of the most famous speeches in history.