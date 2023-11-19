Advertisement

George Quarles fired as East Tennessee State football coach after two seasons

Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
Former Maryville football coach George Quarles has been fired after back-to-back 3-8 seasons as East Tennessee State coach.

"I met with Coach Quarles earlier (Sunday) and informed him that we have decided to go in a different direction with the program," athletic director Richard Sander said in a school release. "I appreciate all that Coach Quarles has done for our student-athletes, ETSU and the community. We wish him and his family the best."

The school announced a national search will begin immediately.

Quarles, 56, finished with a 6-16 records in two seasons with the Bucs.

Quarles, a Jefferson County graduate, replaced Randy Sanders, a former Tennessee quarterback and offensive coordinator, at East Tennessee State in December 2021 when Sanders announced his retirement.

Quarles was the Maryville coach from 1999-2016 before leaving to be an associate head coach at Furman, his alma mater.

At Maryville, he supplanted himself as one of the premier high school football coaches in Tennessee as well as the country. He amassed a 250-16 record in 18 seasons. His teams went to 15 TSSAA state championship games and won 11 BlueCross Bowl championships. During that span he had a string of 74 straight wins.

