George Quarles fired as East Tennessee State football coach after two seasons

Former Maryville football coach George Quarles has been fired after back-to-back 3-8 seasons as East Tennessee State coach.

"I met with Coach Quarles earlier (Sunday) and informed him that we have decided to go in a different direction with the program," athletic director Richard Sander said in a school release. "I appreciate all that Coach Quarles has done for our student-athletes, ETSU and the community. We wish him and his family the best."

The school announced a national search will begin immediately.

Quarles, 56, finished with a 6-16 records in two seasons with the Bucs.

Quarles, a Jefferson County graduate, replaced Randy Sanders, a former Tennessee quarterback and offensive coordinator, at East Tennessee State in December 2021 when Sanders announced his retirement.

Quarles was the Maryville coach from 1999-2016 before leaving to be an associate head coach at Furman, his alma mater.

More: Knoxville area football top performers for third round of TSSAA football playoffs, Carson Quillen 4 TDs

At Maryville, he supplanted himself as one of the premier high school football coaches in Tennessee as well as the country. He amassed a 250-16 record in 18 seasons. His teams went to 15 TSSAA state championship games and won 11 BlueCross Bowl championships. During that span he had a string of 74 straight wins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Maryville football coach George Quarles fired at ETSU football