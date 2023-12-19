George Pickens: I wasn't blocking because I didn't want to get injured

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens drew criticism for not blocking for running back Jaylen Warren on a run near the end zone in last Saturday's loss to the Colts and he responded to it on Tuesday.

Pickett said that he "was trying to prevent a Tank Dell situation" in reference to the fractured fibula that the Texans rookie wideout suffered while blocking for running back Dameon Pierce in a game earlier this month. Pierce scored on that play, but Warren was tackled short of the end zone against Indianapolis.

“I didn’t want to get injured,” Pickens said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “When you stay in and block somebody, you can get run on very easily.”

Pickens said that those criticizing him don't play football and "do what you all do" in reference to the media. The exchange comes a week after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickens' displays of frustration during games are a problem because they aren't "solution-oriented." On Tuesday, Pickens said that he feels he's being singled out among Steelers players.

“Everybody is mad when you lose,” Pickens said. “A lot of media guys want to say it’s my frustrations, but it’s losing. I’m pretty sure everyone is mad, not just me.”

A lot of people are upset in Pittsburgh and the way the final three weeks of the regular season play out will likely have a lot to do with how the team responds to it.