George Pickens tries to slam critics, former NFL player will have none of it

When an NFL player is struggling or having issues and comes under scrutiny from the media or the fanbase, one of the oldest and least effective arguments players make is the “you don’t play so you don’t know” argument.

This is what Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens tried to do when the video of him once again failing to put forth effort on the field went viral on social media.

Pickens made a business decision, by his own admission, when he chose not to help running back Jaylen Warren score in last week’s game on a run near the goal line. Pickens said he was concerned about being hurt and if you don’t play, you can’t comment because you don’t understand.

Enter Dorin Dickerson. Dickerson is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs. Dickerson played three seasons in the NFL after a stellar career at Pitt. He took to Twitter to drop the hammer on Pickens when he tried to play the “you didn’t play” card.

Ok. Well, ask any former football player and they will say his effort is dog shit. https://t.co/PLsYsSpuKv — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) December 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire