This George Pickens stat makes his rookie season even more impressive

Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens put together a solid rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

The 11th receiver taken in the 2022 NFL draft, Pickens made an immediate impact for the Steelers, despite inconsistencies at quarterback.

The Hoover, Ala., native hauled in 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pro Football Focus credited Pickens with 16 catches of 20 or more yards, which is nine more than any other first-year pro.

However, these numbers fail to capture the full story of Pickens’ potential. ESPN fantasy analyst Bill Barnwell pointed out that in 2022, Pickens had the lowest expected catch rate of any receiver in the entire NFL. Essentially, he received the fewest catchable passes relative to the balls thrown his way.

Despite that fact, he actually boasted the highest catch rate among all rookie receivers last season. Meaning that as a rookie, he possessed the most reliable hands in the entire league while simultaneously enduring the lowest percentage of catchable passes thrown to him.

In three seasons as a Bulldog, Pickens caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

If the Steelers find their answer at quarterback, Pickens should be a star for seasons to come.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire