George Pickens scores 86-yard touchdown, Steelers lead 7-0

George Pickens and his effort has been a big point of conversation around the Steelers this week.

But the Pittsburgh receiver has perhaps quieted some of the criticism with one big play early on in Saturday's matchup with Cincinnati.

On the Steelers' second play from scrimmage, Pickens caught a short pass and took it 86 yards for a touchdown.

The throw from quarterback Mason Rudolph — who’s making his first start since 2021 — covered just 10 yards. But Pickens was able to break away from Cincinnati's defense and use his speed to get to the end zone.

It was Pittsburgh’s longest play from scrimmage this year and Pickens’ first touchdown since Week 8.

Najee Harris had started the possession with a 6-yard run after the Steelers defense forced a punt to open the game.