George Pickens off injury report, set to play vs. Bengals

The Steelers will have a key offensive weapon for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, but they won't have one of their best defensive players for at least another week.

Receiver George Pickens (shin) is off the injury report and is expected to play. He didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday.

Pickens leads the Steelers with 37 catches, 604 yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

However, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury.

Fitzpatrick hasn't played since the Oct. 29 loss to the Jaguars. He still has not returned to practice.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) is out after he was limited all week. Cornerback James Pierre (shoulder) is questionable after he did not practice on Friday.

Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) is off the injury report and is expected to play.