George Pickens makes spectacular TD catch for Steelers

The 2022 NFL draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be remembered for a pair of picks: Pickett and Pickens.

Kenny Pickett, the first-round quarterback from Pitt, and George Pickens, a second-rounder from Georgia, look like the future in the Steel City.

Against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Pickett threw the ball and let Pickens work his magic.

The 52nd overall pick did just that.

Watch as he comes down with the ball, gets both feet down before going out of bounds and the Steelers had a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

Spectacular.

Kenny Pickett & George Pickens (7-yd TD) 🔹 Target Separation: 0.9 yards

🔹 Sideline Separation: 2.8 yards

🔹 Completion Probability: 35.7% Pickens: 7 receptions on go routes this season, +3.2 receptions over expected (leads NFL)#PITvsMIA | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/niO6D5u1on — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 24, 2022

