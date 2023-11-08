George Pickens: I don't mix football and social media

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' social media and sideline behavior have been a topic of conversation around the Steelers this week.

Pickens briefly scrubbed his social media of posts featuring the Steelers and posted and deleted "free me" from his Instagram story. He also appeared to be frustrated during last Thursday's win over the Titans with his reaction to teammate Diontae Johnson catching a touchdown pass leading to particular scrutiny.

On Wednesday, both topics came up when Pickens spoke to reporters from the team's locker room. Pickens, who lost a yard on two catches in the game, said he was "just getting back to the sideline" after Johnson scored and noted that the touchdown "engineered the victory, so I don't know how I could be mad at that." He also said the social media activity had nothing to do with the Steelers.

"I don’t really mix social media and football together . . . Clearing out my page. Not really too crazy. It got nothing to do with the Steelers at all," Pickens said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

While Pickens downplayed any sense of frustration, running back Najee Harris and Johnson both said they spoke to him about the furor. Harris said he told Pickens that there's "nothing wrong with being frustrated, it's just how you handle things" while Johnson said "he's human, so I didn't think too much about the situation" after talking with his fellow wideout.

Head coach Mike Tomlin called the Pickens chatter a "pebble in my shoe" by way of minimizing its impact on the team and time will tell if it becomes anything more than that in Pittsburgh.