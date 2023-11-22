George Pickens did not practice Wednesday with shin injury

The Steelers have a couple of players who didn't practice due to injury on Wednesday.

Receiver George Pickens did not participate with a shin injury, which makes him a player to monitor throughout the rest of the week.

Pickens caught four passes for 38 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remains sidelined by his hamstring injury and he did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback James Pierre (shoulder), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) were limited in practice.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, cornerback Levi Wallace, guard Isaac Seumalo, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward all received rest days and didn’t practice.