George Pickens calls out Michigan before pancake block

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens shushed the Michigan bench both before and after making his pancake block in the College Football Playoff.

Pickens made the spectacular block when Georgia was already up 27-3. Here’s a look at Pickens’ impressive block on Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill:

George Pickens shushed the Michigan sideline, tossed their DB, then shushed them again 😳 @ESPNCFB @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/1CLf4rXczT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2022

Georgia will need a strong game out of Pickens, who is returning to full strength from a torn ACL, in the national championship. Pickens finished the Michigan win with only one catch for nine yards.

The former five-star recruit had a season-high 41 receiving yards against Alabama in the SEC championship. Pickens has played in only three games this season.

Pickens’ blocking helped set the tone for the Bulldogs against Michigan. His pancake block may have not even been Georgia’s most physical play against the Wolverines.

