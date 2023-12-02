George Pettaway latest Tar Heel to likely enter transfer portal

College football players are leaving their programs at alarming rates, an unfortunate but common sight in today’s world.

Some of the greatest names to look out for are former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward, former Clemson/Oregon State gunslinger D.J. Uiagalelei and former Duke QB Riley Leonard.

In Chapel Hill, there’s concern that yet another late-season collapse will send a bunch of players out. Six UNC players have already announced their decisions to transfer, while former LSU/Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is the only incoming transfer.

Now, another Tar Heel is expected to enter the portal. Grant Grubbs of On3 reported on Friday night that running back George Pettaway is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Petaway only appeared in four games this season, playing primarily on special teams before opting to redshirt.

Pettaway played significantly more in 2022, appearing in 11 games and scoring two rushing touchdowns on 93 yards. He only caught one pass and didn’t carry the ball once in 2023, both likely reasons behind his decision to transfer.

The presence of British Brooks and the emergence of Omarion Hampton, however, made it extremely difficult for Pettaway to gain carries.

Regardless of where Pettaway ends up, it’s always sad to see a player leave. Maybe he plays at a school in his home state of Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire