George Paton: We’re in it to win it, so we kept all our receivers

Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team’s record had no bearing on their decision to trade edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins Tuesday because the offer Miami made was too good to resist.

That was not the case when it came to offers they received for their wide receivers. Jerry Jeudy‘s name came up frequently in trade chatter ahead of the deadline, but he, KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton all remain on Denver’s roster heading into the second half of the season.

While thoughts of a playoff push didn’t factor into their Chubb decision, Paton told reporters that a feeling they’re moving in the right direction helped them decide to keep the receiving corps intact.

“We received a number of calls on our receivers, some other positions,” Paton said, via the team’s website. “We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers. We started to get some rhythm in the last game vs. Jacksonville. We just feel good with where we’re going. We’re trending in the right direction with Jerry and Hamler and Courtland. We didn’t want to break that up. I think we have a good thing going. We’re in it to win it moving forward, and so we kept all of our receivers.”

The Broncos are off this week, so we’ll have to wait until Week 10’s game against the Titans to see if Tuesday’s decisions will pay off on the scoreboard.

