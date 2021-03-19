The Broncos held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the moves that they’ve made so far in free agency as well as one area that still needs to be addressed.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said earlier this month that the team wants to have competition for Drew Lock at quarterback, but there has not been any move at the position this week. On Thursday, General Manager George Paton confirmed the team’s desire without hinting at where they may find that competition.

“We’ve evaluated all the quarterbacks,” Paton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place and there’s free agency, there’s the draft, there’s trades, there’s a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We are not going to force it.”

One route the Broncos could go is drafting a quarterback with the No. 9 pick in the first round. Paton said that possibility “is in play,” but the coming weeks could lead the team in a different direction before April’s draft gets underway.

George Paton: We want competition at QB, we aren’t going to force it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk