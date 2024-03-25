George Paton: We took a shot on Russell Wilson, there's a lot of reasons we didn't win

Broncos General Manager George Paton took a big chance when he traded a boatload of players and draft picks to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Paton then took another big chance when he gave Wilson a huge contract extension. To say it didn't work out would be a massive understatement.

But Paton says sometimes you have to take a chance in the NFL, when you're searching for a franchise quarterback.

"We took a shot on a quarterback who’s had a lot of success in this league,'' Paton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. "Nine pro Bowls, won the most the first 10 years in this league. It wasn’t just Russ. There’s a lot of contributing factors as to why we didn’t win. At the end of the day, we didn’t play good enough offense. We didn’t win enough games. I’m accountable for that. No one tried harder than Russ to make this work. Appreciate his effort, the professionalism he showed. Total pro. Wish him the best in Pittsburgh, he’s going to a good team. Just wish the best.”

But while there might be a lot of contributing factors to why the Broncos didn't win, they obviously think Wilson's poor play was a major factor or else they wouldn't have eaten the enormous hit to their salary cap that it took to cut him this year.

The Broncos may now take another shot on a quarterback, with the possibility that they could move up into the Top 4 picks to take the quarterback they hope can finally lead them to the playoffs — where they haven't been since their quarterback was Peyton Manning.