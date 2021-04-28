The Broncos made their trade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater official on Wednesday afternoon.

Broncos General Manager George Paton issued a statement to go with the announcement that confirmed that the Broncos will pit Bridgewater and Drew Lock in a competition for the starting job. The Broncos could add another participant to the mix during this week’s draft.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” Paton said. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”

Bridgewater is coming over from the Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round pick and Carolina will be picking up $7 million of Bridgewater’s $10 million in guaranteed money.

George Paton: Teddy Bridgewater adds competition and experience originally appeared on Pro Football Talk