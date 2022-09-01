George Paton, Greg Penner comment on Russell Wilson’s new contract with Broncos

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract with quarterback Russell Wilson, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but multiple outlets have reported that the five-year extension is worth $245 million. After the team announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, general manager George Paton and owner/CEO Greg Penner both released statements on the contract.

Broncos GM George Paton:

In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field. His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach Hackett, his teammates and the staff. I’d like to thank Greg Penner and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done. I also appreciate the collaboration and communication with Russell’s agent, Mark Rodgers, along with Rich Hurtado on our staff. We will continue to focus on building and maintaining a championship roster with Russell as our quarterback well into the future.

Owner/CEO Greg Penner:

This is an exciting day for the Broncos and our fans as we announce a long-term commitment to Russell Wilson as our franchise quarterback. I want to commend George Paton and his staff for their hard work and diligence in reaching this agreement, which has been a top priority for our organization. In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community. Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come.

The Broncos added five years to the two-year deal that Wilson already had, which means he’s now under contract for the next seven seasons.

Before landing in Denver, Wilson previously beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season. He’ll now aim to win a second title, this time in Denver.

