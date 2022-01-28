George Paton comments on Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett is a dynamic leader and coach whose intelligence, innovation and charisma impressed us from the very start of this process. In addition to having a brilliant offensive mind, Nathaniel is an outstanding teacher and communicator with a strong vision for all three phases of our team.

Getting to know Nathaniel over the last couple weeks, he will bring positive energy and enthusiasm to the entire Denver Broncos organization as our head coach. Creating a winning and competitive environment for the players, coaches and staff—and doing it through personal connections and efficiency—is a big part of his plan for the Broncos.

From developing younger players to working with all-time greats as a key part of winning teams, Nathaniel has had tremendous success in this league. He’s a student of the game and knows how to put players in positions to win.

I could not be more excited to partner with Nathaniel and welcome him along with his family—his wife, Megan, and children Harrison, London, Briar and Everly—to the Denver Broncos.