George Paton comments on Broncos cutting Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos unexpectedly released Brandon McManus on Tuesday, a move that was first announced by the kicker himself on Twitter.

Shortly after McManus broke the news, the Broncos confirmed the transaction and thanked the kicker in a farewell tweet. Denver then released the following statement from general manager George Paton:

Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community. Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.

Those comments suggest the Broncos are not planning to re-sign McManus on a cheaper contract. After nine years in Denver, the McManus era has come to an end. This is the latest shakeup new coach Sean Payton has made on special teams this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire