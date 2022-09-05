George Paton is ‘building something special’ with Broncos

After becoming the Denver Broncos general manager in 2021, George Paton had an excellent first draft class that included star cornerback Pat Surtain and brilliant running back Javonte Williams.

In his second season with the club, Paton traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, giving the team what many believed was the only thing missing from a playoff-worthy roster — a franchise QB.

Last week, Denver gave Wilson a new contract that now has him signed with the Broncos for the next seven years, and the team believes they have a Super Bowl window with the new QB leading the charge.

“[In] just a short time here, ‘Russ’ has made a tremendous impact, both on and off the field,” Paton said last week. “His work ethic, his championship mentality, his desire to win are second to none …. I truly believe we’re building something special here. This is only the beginning. We, obviously, [still] have a lot of work to do.”

While there’s still room for improvement, Wilson believes the team has the potential to compete for titles going forward.

“We want to build a championship team, win Super Bowls and to sign guys down the road,” Wilson said. “Obviously, we got some amazing starts such as Pat Surtain and so many other great players, the Jerry Jeudy’s of the world and Javonte Williams. I love my guy Melvin Gordon.

“There are so many other amazing talents and guys on the defensive side that just — this team is really special.”

The Broncos’ first test of the 2022 season will be a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in one week from today.

