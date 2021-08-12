George Paton: Broncos are “not panicking” about looming decision at QB

Between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos may have a franchise quarterback.

That’s at least the hope that General Manager George Paton expressed at his Thursday press conference. The first-year G.M. was addressing reporters prior to Denver’s joint practice with Minnesota and had positive remarks on both of the team’s quarterbacks.

“Both Teddy and Drew, just being more consistent, I think they’re both doing a really good job,” Paton said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “We’re happy with both. And you can see, some days it’s Drew, some days it’s Teddy. But these guys are working hard. They embrace the competition [which is] what I really like, and I know Vic [Fangio] likes as well. So I think we’re on the right track with both of these quarterbacks.”

Paton noted that the Broncos still don’t have a timeframe for making a decision, stressing that head coach Vic Fangio gets to make the choice.

“We just want to let it happen organically,” Paton said. “It is Vic’s call. I’m a sounding board for him, as are the coaches, as are the scouts. So we really like the competition. We’ve got a hell of a competition going on right now. Both guys are working their butts off. And I think it’s going to bring out the best of both quarterbacks.”

Denver listed Lock and Bridgewater as co-starting QBs on the team’s first unofficial depth chart. Lock is slated to start the team’s preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, and Bridgewater will start on Aug. 21 against Seattle.

Paton said he doesn’t feel pressure in doing the work to find a franchise quarterback as much as he sees it as a challenge to look forward to.

“We all want to get that quarterback, obviously. You need one to get to where you want to go,” Paton said. “We do think we have two good quarterbacks here. We may have that guy here. So we’re not panicking. We’re going to build this team with foundational players. And hopefully, we have a foundational quarterback here in our group.”

George Paton: Broncos are “not panicking” about looming decision at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk