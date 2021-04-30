George Paton: Broncos happy with the two quarterbacks we have

The hours leading up to the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft featured a lot of talk about Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Packers.

Word of trade interest from various teams was followed by word that Rodgers wants out and that the Broncos were the likeliest team to swing a deal for him. Nothing happened on Thursday night and the Broncos wound up taking cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said that he wanted to keep focus on Surtain when asked about Rodgers at a press conference, but he did find time to say the team is happy with Drew Lock and the recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater.

“Drew’s been working hard every day,” Paton said. “Teddy’s going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we’re really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking at every position and quarterback’s another one, but we like the two we have.”

Paton didn’t rule out a move to add a quarterback to that group. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team isn’t trading Rodgers, but the quarterback making his desire to move on explicit could change things before the regular season arrives.

