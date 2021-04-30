George Paton: Broncos happy with the two quarterbacks we have

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The hours leading up to the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft featured a lot of talk about Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Packers.

Word of trade interest from various teams was followed by word that Rodgers wants out and that the Broncos were the likeliest team to swing a deal for him. Nothing happened on Thursday night and the Broncos wound up taking cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said that he wanted to keep focus on Surtain when asked about Rodgers at a press conference, but he did find time to say the team is happy with Drew Lock and the recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater.

“Drew’s been working hard every day,” Paton said. “Teddy’s going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So we’re really excited for both quarterbacks. We’re always looking at every position and quarterback’s another one, but we like the two we have.”

Paton didn’t rule out a move to add a quarterback to that group. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team isn’t trading Rodgers, but the quarterback making his desire to move on explicit could change things before the regular season arrives.

George Paton: Broncos happy with the two quarterbacks we have originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Why Titans CB Caleb Farley had to have a solo draft party

    Don't worry; there was good reason why Farley was alone on draft night.

  • The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 30

    Kwity Paye came off the board in the first round last night, with the Colts selecting him with the 21st overall pick!

  • Report: Packers “open to the reality” of trading Rodgers, with Broncos most likely partner

    The possibility of an Aaron Rodgers trade is quickly becoming the biggest story in the 2021 NFL draft, and the Broncos appear to be the favorites to land him. PFT reported today that the Broncos were among the most likely teams to acquire Rodgers, and more reporting this evening has indicated that Rodgers could be [more]

  • Trade down with Bears too good an opportunity for Dave Gettleman to pass up

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman’s unwillingness to trade back in the first round has been a running theme of his tenure with the NFC East team and his previous stint with the Panthers, but he insisted last week that it was an “urban myth” and that his position is that he won’t get “fleeced” in [more]

  • Patrick Surtain II (a.k.a. ‘PS2’) had the perfect chain to go with his NFL Draft outfit

    Patrick Surtain II a former Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a soon-to-be first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the son of a legendary Miami Dolphin. People have called him “PS2” for as long as he’s been playing football, so there was only one proper accessory to go along with his NFL Draft outfit Thursday.

  • NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to take 49ers' trade offer

    Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a list of suitors and the 49ers are among the teams on the list.

  • NFL draft winners, losers of Round 1: From Trevor Lawrence to Mac Jones, QBs reign

    The first round of the 2021 NFL draft was packed with drama, and the quarterback selections made for some of the most compelling plots.

  • Phillies' Bryce Harper hit by pitch in face, "feels good"

    Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia's game against St. Louis. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch.

  • Bryce Harper calms incendiary situation with text to Genesis Cabrera

    Bryce Harper defused a potentially volatile situation with a text message to the Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera. By Jim Salisbury

  • Kyle Shanahan: It’s going to be very hard for Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo

    Despite trading three first-round picks to acquire quarterback Trey Lance, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday night’s first round that Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback, and it would be tough for Lance to beat him out. Shanahan referred to Lance as “a very good backup” in an interview on ESPN and said the [more]

  • 10 most questionable picks of 2021 NFL draft: Raiders, Steelers and Jets raise concerns

    It doesn't always require hindsight to find the most questionable picks in the NFL draft, as these 10 first-round selections proved puzzling.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Grading the AFC East's moves after Round 1

    The AFC East was wheeling a dealing in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the division had six first-round picks and saw the Patriots land their QB of the future.

  • Packers again decline to draft offensive help for Aaron Rodgers, take Georgia CB Eric Stokes

    Finding help for Aaron Rodgers was once again low on the Packers' priority list.

  • The 5 first-round quarterbacks are a harbinger for where the NFL draft is headed

    Every team is looking for a franchise quarterback, and for different reasons, more college prospects are worth betting on than ever before.

  • Stephen Curry breaks James Harden's 3-point record with 85 in one month

    Curry has sunk 85 three-pointers in April, a new record, and he still has two games left to play.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant returns from thigh injury, drops 33 points on Suns

    The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rockets reportedly shut John Wall down for the season after hamstring injury

    The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.