The Broncos have been looking for an answer at the quarterback position for years, so it wasn’t a big surprise that hiring Nathaniel Hackett away from the Packers to be their head coach led some to remark that Hackett’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers could come in handy if Rodgers decides to move on before the 2022 season.

That prospect came up during a press conference to introduce Hackett in Denver on Friday. General Manager George Paton was asked whether the connection to Rodgers was a factor in the team’s decision to make Hackett their new head coach.

“Absolutely not,” Paton said.

Tampering rules limit anything Paton could say about interest in Rodgers and he probably wouldn’t be revealing anything of that nature if he did have thoughts about pursuing the reigning league MVP this offseason.

Friday didn’t bring much in the way of specifics about plans at the quarterback position. Hackett said it was something that they’d begin to “work through” now that he’s officially in the job. Drew Lock is the only Broncos quarterback under contract for next season.

George Paton: Aaron Rodgers “absolutely not” a factor in hiring Nathaniel Hackett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk