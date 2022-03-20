George Odum posts ‘Thank You’ statement to Colts

Former Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum posted a statement to the organization, fanbase and city after he signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Odum signed a deal worth up to $10 million with the 49ers while the Colts remain to have a massive need for depth at the position. He was an All-Pro First Team selection in 2020 and was one of the key special teamers on the roster.

With Odum gone, the Colts will be in the market for safety depth. Given how often Gus Bradley implements three safeties in his defense, that position is a pretty big need for Indy.

As for Odum, he’ll head to the 49ers where he likely gets a chance to play more on defense than he did with the Colts.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Conflicting reports about Colts' trade interest in Baker Mayfield Colts have interest but no talks yet for Baker Mayfield Justin Jones almost signed with Colts before joining Bears

List