George North ‘heartbroken’ to be ruled out of Lions tour after ACL injury

(The Independent)

George North will miss the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa this summer after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

North suffered the injury in an innocuous incident gathering a loose ball while playing for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues on Saturday. His right knee was treated by medics before he was helped from the field.

Scans have now revealed an ACL injury, which typically takes several months to fully heal, and means the Wales wing will not play any part in the Lions tour, which begins in July.

It is a major blow to North who had been returning to form for club and country this season, playing a leading role in Wales’ recent Six Nations triumph.

“Sport can be cruel,” North tweeted. “We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement.”

More to follow...

