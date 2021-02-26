George North 100 Wales caps: Wing names best tries, favourite XV and greatest Tests

George North of Wales takes on Cian Healy during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland - Getty Images

On Saturday, at the age of 28 years and 320 days, George North will become the youngest player in history to win 100 Test caps for his country, beating Australia captain Michael Hooper by just four weeks.

North will start at outside centre for Wales, having spent nearly all of the past decade playing for his country on the wing, scoring 42 tries for Wales, second behind only Shane Williams.

After making his debut as a teenager, playing in three Rugby World Cups and going on two tours with the British and Irish Lions, North, speaking on behalf of Dove Men+Care, sat down with Telegraph Sport to look back on some of the highlights of his time with Wales so far.

Favourite tries

Wales v South Africa, Cardiff, November 2010

My first and second tries for Wales on debut, you could put the two of them in together. To play for your country once is huge, but to get this to stage later on after 100 Tests is such a privilege.

Starting with these two tries, the first was an early set-piece where I went straight through. I never thought that would happen in my life, it didn’t work that well in the training.

The second, the cross-field kick off Steve [fly-half Stephen Jones], every bone in my body told me not to let it bounce. For some reason I did, and it popped up right into my hands. That shows you how lucky my day was going to go, I think. Those two tries are special.

Wales v France, Paris, February 2013

Out in Paris in 2013, I scored off Dan Biggar’s half cross-field kick, a bit of a lucky bounce and I managed to put it over.

We had to go there to win, it was neck and neck with three and four minutes left, in that corner.

It turned our championship around. We had lost eight games in a row and needed that to get going again.

Wales v Ireland, Cardiff, March 2017

We played after I'd had a long old slog of abuse and bad press over my form, and faced Ireland at home in the Six Nations. I scored two tries that game.

I remember before I dotted down the first try... I was getting so much abuse, every game I couldn’t do anything right. I scored on the right wing, through the hands to the corner, carrying two, three people over the line.

I’ve never had so much support off the lads, and the noise in the stadium was huge, but I think my scream was the loudest, the relief of the pressure pot. I was shouting; "I can still do it, I promise!"

Wales v Scotland, Cardiff, February 2016

A funny one I quite like watching back was against Scotland in the Six Nations in 2016 at home.

We had a right-hand side scrum, and it was three left-foot steps. We ran a training park move, and it worked far better than we ever imagined. I kept side-stepping off my left foot and scored.

Favourite Wales team - North’s first Test, November 2010

15. Lee Byrne

14. George North

13. Tom Shanklin

12. James Hook

11. Shane Williams

10. Stephen Jones

9. Mike Phillips

1. Paul James

2. Matthew Rees

3. Adam Jones

4. Bradley Davies

5. Alun Wyn Jones

6. Andy Powell

7. Martyn Williams

8. Jonathan Thomas

It’s my favourite because I was 18, getting capped for the first time in that autumn series. I was playing with the likes of Gethin Jenkins, Huw Bennett, Ryan Jones, Mike Phillips, Stephen Jones, James Hook, Shane Williams, Lee Byrne - all my heroes I looked up to when I was growing up. A few years later, to be putting the jersey on and taking the field with them was huge.

They are some of the best memories, because I was so buzzed about the moment. I don’t think my mum could understand me when I rang her up to tell her I was winning my first cap, because of how I was completely awestruck by the people I was playing with and the excitement of playing for my country.

They were all of my favourite players. I kept thinking “this is unbelievable”. That was some backline - Byrne at full-back, Shanks [Tom Shanklin] and James Hook in the centres. And a hell of a pack.

I’ve been to World Cups and those environments are brilliant, it's amazing to represent your country at that level. But when I was that young, playing at that level with people I had looked up to for years and years, playing in Cardiff at 18 and only just losing to South Africa by four points… you end up thinking, “so, how did that happen?”

Favourite Wales Tests

Wales 17-10 Samoa, Hamilton (NZ), Rugby World Cup 2011

One of my favourite games, which wasn’t particularly special for the result, was Samoa in the group stages of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

We had taken a big battering physically when we came in at half-time five, six points down. In the half-time talk, trying to get things right, we all agreed that we hadn’t fired a shot. They had taken their chances and our mistakes and penalties had let them in the game.

We worked far too hard, to go to Poland twice for those pre-World Cup training camps, and had given far too much to come that far to New Zealand and lose. I remember coming out at half-time absolutely frothing at the bit to get going.

We won, and that message for the squad - we’ve done too much and come too far to lose now at this stage - and then coming out and absolutely blitzing Samoa, before then putting 60 points on Fiji, that was a real turning point. It was a huge point in my head that sticks with me. I think back to feeling “we’re not done here”. It was a huge squad moment.

Wales vs Samoa at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on September 18, 201 - Getty Imaes

Wales v England, Cardiff, Six Nations 2013

The 30-3 game is one of my favourites, not because of the result and who we defeated and all the chat in the week about how many points England needed to score.

It was the fact that - and I know people might find this surprising - in an international match you’re not thinking ‘Oh my god, I am loving this’ and enjoying it, because you don’t have a second to do so. It’s next job, focus. It’s very rare you get to enjoy the game and the result, until afterwards.

That was the one game for Wales where I looked at the clock with five and six minutes to go and thought; this is amazing. Even if we had the biggest cock-up now, nine injuries or whatever, we could have still held out for that result.

To do it at Cardiff - Wales-England games don’t need any more pumping up at the best of times - but that one had serious strings attached to it.