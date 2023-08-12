George McCaskey: ‘The division is there for the taking' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Shortly after halftime of Saturday's Bears-Titans preseason contest, Bears chairman George McCaskey joined Adam Amin and Jim Miller on the FOX broadcast to talk Bears.

And he expressed his radiating optimism about the team this season.

"Bears fans are excited. They deserve a winner. We have been down for too long. The division is there for the taking," McCaskey said.

Last season, the Bears went through the worst year of football they've seen in a long while. They finished 3-14 on the season, the worst record in the NFL. After winning two games in the first three weeks, they dropped 13 of their last 14 games.

The Bears represented the worst-ranked defense and 23rd-ranked offense in the league, evidence of a need for change.

This offseason, the front office went to work. They kicked off the NFL offseason by trading the No. 1 pick for a litany of draft selections and DJ Moore, who scored a 62-yard touchdown on the Bears' first offensive drive of the preseason.

They tackled free agency, bringing on linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, notching a starting right guard in Nate Davis, and bolstering the running back room with veteran players. They also added Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, former tight end teammates with the Green Bay Packers.

In the draft, they nailed down a starting right tackle in Darnell Wright. They enhanced the defensive line with Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter, and brought in skill players Roschon Johnson and Tyler Scott. Terrell Smith, a fifth-round corner out of Minnesota, is fighting for a starting spot with Miami rookie Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears got right to work on Saturday. The offense scored two touchdowns by way of long YAC runs from Moore and Khalil Herbert. Justin Fields finished the day with 129 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 QBR.

