George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications
George Mason freshman pitcher Sang Ho Baek died on Saturday, .
He was 20.
Our #MasonFamily mourns the loss of baseball student-athlete Sang Ho Baek.
Sang will be remembered for his positive attitude, determination and love for the game.
We extend our thoughts to Sang’s family, teammates, friends and all who knew him.
📝: https://t.co/fIMkydrTVx pic.twitter.com/CVf36xSZDC
— Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) June 14, 2021
"We are devastated by the passing of Sang," head coach Bill Brown . "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."
Sang appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at the university. The Maryland native helped lead his high school team to a state title in 2019.
The university initially didn’t reveal a cause of death, set up by a teammate said that he suffered complications with Tommy John surgery he underwent before his death. It's unclear specifically what complications occurred.
"After being informed by his family about Sang's passing, we are heartbroken and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," George Mason athletic director Brad Edwards . "Sang embodied everything you would want from a student-athlete. He was an excellent student, dedicated teammate and friend to so many. We are committed to providing support and resources to Sang's teammates and all those in the Mason family who loved him."
