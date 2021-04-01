George Mason lands Colorado transfer D'Shawn Schwartz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A week after hiring new head coach Kim English, George Mason has already brought in a high-major transfer. Colorado's D'Shawn Schwartz announced his commitment to the Patriots for his final season of collegiate basketball.

Excited to announce that I’m headed to Fairfax, VA next year to play in the A-10 at George Mason. LETS ROCK MASON NATION 🔥 @MasonMBB pic.twitter.com/N9sz8bpl45 — dshawn schwartz (@DshawnSchwartz5) April 1, 2021

Schwartz will come to Fairfax fresh off of helping the Buffaloes make the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Against the Georgetown Hoyas in the opening round, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward had a stellar outing. Schwartz totaled a season-high 18 points while making five 3-pointers.

Throughout his career in Colorado he has been a consistent scorer with a knack for hitting threes. Last season Schwartz posted a 9.3 points per game average while shooting 41.2% from the field. From behind the arc, he was one of the top 3-point shooters in the Pac-12 conference at 40.0%, making just over 1.58 threes a game.

Coming to George Mason, Schwartz forecasts as the most talented player on the roster. Three of the Patriots' top players from last year - Jordan Miller, Josh Oduro and Tyler Kolek - all entered the transfer portal but did not rule out coming back to Fairfax.

English has a history with Schwartz, overlapping for his first two seasons with the Buffs. Prior to taking on his role with George Mason, English was an assistant at Tennessee after serving in the same role in Colorado.

Additionally, Colorado assistant coach Nate Tomlinson is also joining English's staff as another convergence of individuals from the same program.

Just a week into English's tenure and already the talent is flowing into George Mason. In his opening press conference, the 32-year-old coach said that transfers from the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten have all reached out to joining the team.