George Martin interview: I love being an ‘enforcer’ – but I had to see Tiger Woods’ rehab specialist

George Martin relishes the physical nature of rugby - Getty Images/David Rogers

For as long as rugby remains a respected and competitive sport, there will always be added value in those who hit the hardest. In a sport which mixes brains and brawn like few others, a desire for combat will be as prized as any well-trained skill.

That is why George Martin has developed into a crucial cog in the Leicester and England machine. The 22-year-old takes pleasure in hitting people exceedingly hard and the most pleasing part of that for Leicester and England is that Martin happens to excel at it.

There are other parts of his game, attack and the breakdown, at which he continues to graft – if you’re not moving forwards then you’re moving backwards and all that – but both Dan McKellar and Steve Borthwick, the Leicester and England head coaches, know that in Martin they possess a unique talent. A one-trick pony? Not when he can hit as hard as one. Martin is a one-man melting machine, a modern-day “enforcer” compared to the great Springbok, Bakkies Botha, and for whom England captain Jamie George believes “oomph” is the mot juste.

Martin has been compared to former Springbok enforcer Bakkies Botha (left) - EPA/Kim Ludbrook

“I love the physical part of the game,” Martin, who has 12 caps for England, tells Telegraph Sport. “That’s the best part – brilliant. The confrontation is class. That’s what rugby’s about at the end of the day. It’s a physical sport and that’s what I enjoy. I love the defensive element of the game. It’s my favourite area.

“I guess it is flattering [to be known as an ‘enforcer’]. I just play. I don’t really know. I just have to keep doing my job for the team, keep doing what the coaches are asking, keep working on myself and getting better. I have a lot to work on but I’ve been in some awesome matches this year – and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.”

There is an argument, however, that Martin might have become a victim of his own success; his greatest strength might also be his greatest weakness. As Courtney Lawes, Martin’s “defensive idol” attests, the Leicester forward “likes hurting people”. “He will do his job. And his job is to hit people,” Lawes said. The imbroglio, however, is that it is hurting Martin, too.

Should Martin come through Leicester’s final Premiership match against Exeter this weekend unscathed, then he should be primed and ready to go for England’s summer Tests in Japan and New Zealand respectively. But that should not distract from Martin having only featured in five Premiership matches for Leicester this season and missing the opening two rounds of the Six Nations due to niggles and an ongoing knee issue.

But Martin is beginning to “understand his body better” with each passing season. As a prime example of this comprehension, of a growing maturity, after the World Cup Martin sought industry-leading reconditioning and rehabilitation advice from Bill Knowles. Based in Philadelphia, Knowles counts some of the great NFL and NRL franchises – as well as Tiger Woods, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Andy Murray – among his list of previous clients.

“I wanted to go and try it and see what he had to offer,” says Martin. “I had heard that he was the best in the world at it and I learnt so much from him. I’m very grateful. And now most of my gym, preparation and rehab bits are all sort of based around things that he gave me to work on. It has been beneficial.”

“Longevity is a part of it. I’m still 22, with a long career ahead of me. I need to make sure I get it right now so that this does not keep cropping up every six months, every year. I’m making sure I’m putting in the work now, getting it right now, so that this doesn’t happen again in a year’s time. But if it does, it does. I’m sure I’ll get over it and I’ll get back ready to play – like the last few times.

“It’s a little bit frustrating but it is what it is. I’ve taken it in my stride and made sure I’ve come back each time ready to go, ready to play, back at the level I was at before the injuries. When you’re away from rugby, you learn to enjoy the games even more. But I can’t let it put me off. I just have to make sure I’m as robust and strong as I can be and then go from there. Keep working on myself, keep working on my processes.”

If Martin is fit – and selected, as expected – he will tour New Zealand with no thought of taking a rest this summer. Before the flight, however, there is the small matter of a final home hurrah for Leicester on Saturday. Martin recalls matches at Welford Road as a boy among his earliest and fondest rugby memories, seeing Manu Tuilagi and Logovi’i Mulipola “barrelling boys over”. It has not gone all the Tigers’ way this season but Martin is confident Leicester are on the right path, desperate to end the season on a high for those departing – and so he can take that positive energy into the gym next week, working towards that England tour. No rest for the weary.

“We’re disappointed,” he says. “The whole squad is. We know we have the players to be doing better than where we’re at – but we’re going to work on it. The coaches will have a good plan in place for the start of next season and we’ll be ready to go. But, this weekend is a big game for Jasper [Wiese], Nic [Dolly] and all the lads leaving – Phil [Cokanasiga], Scotty [Matt Scott] and Franny [Van Wyk] – who I’ve grown close to. A really important game to them, so it’s important to me.”

As for his first taste of the confrontational Haka, unsurprisingly the confrontational Martin is raring to go.

“If I got to face it, I’d be excited,” he says. “You grow up watching it. I would love it.”

Of that we can be sure. Would New Zealand? Perhaps not.

