George MacIntyre, TT Hill, other juniors gave up Dollywood trip to get Brentwood Academy win

BRENTWOOD — T.T. Hill paused for a minute as Brentwood Academy teammates and fans walked around him Friday night.

The Eagles had finally won their first TSSAA football game of the 2023 season, a 37-7 rout of Christian Brothers (2-1) at Carlton Flatt Field. That's when he pulls you in with a few words: "I'm going to tell you a story . . . "

What the wide receiver then laid out was a story of leadership, sacrifice and acknowledgement that right now this football team — oozing with talent — needed to dig deep and simply find a way to win a high school football game, and soon.

The story started Monday when Brentwood Academy scheduled a trip to Dollywood for the junior class.

"We were all scheduled to go," Hill said. "But I got a text from George (MacIntyre) . . . it was George, me, Kolbe (Harmon), Neo Clifton and a few other guys. We had lifting at 6:30 (a.m.). But we are scheduled to go to Dollywood.

"But you know, George texted, 'Let's not go to Dollywood. Let's watch film and do walk through with the seniors.' And we did."

Those juniors on that text thread chose to stay at Brentwood Academy to use that day to get better. Trips to Dollywood could wait.

"We're 0-2," Hill said. "Everyone said, 'Why not take a break?' Nah, we're 0-2, we've got to work."

Brentwood Academy opened the season with losses to Christ Presbyterian Academy and Brentwood High by a combined four points. It had halftime leads in both games.

"It's a great trip for our kids, obviously," Brentwood Academy first-year coach Jacob Gill said. "I think those guys, it proves football really matters to them. Leadership is a lot in actions. I think they thought the best way they could lead is to be here. They are leading in words, but deeds, too."

George MacIntyre stars in front of Josh Heupel

MacIntyre, the No. 2 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025, was 18-of-30 passing for 244 yards, with touchdown passes to Hill, Harmon and sophomore Shavar Young.

MacIntyre, the grandson of former Vanderbilt coach George MacIntyre, is 72-of-105 passing this season for 794 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

It may not be his best numbers night this year, but it was his best overall night of the season with how he dictated the offense, occasionally checking down on plays. He did it in front of Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, who attended the game for about a half. He was in Nashville for the Vols season opener with Virginia.

Heupel wasn't allowed to talk with MacIntyre at the game, but the two have spoken on the phone.

"There are a lot of things we could have done right to win the first two (games), but it feels great to win this one and give Coach Gill a win," MacIntyre said. "In my mind, we were two plays away from being 2-0. And we're two players away with Luke Raab tearing his ACL the week before and Neo (Clifton) getting hurt the second play of offense last week.

"We just had to rally."

