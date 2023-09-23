George MacIntyre has 3 TD passes, but Brentwood Academy football 1-5 after No. 1 Baylor slips by Eagles

This was the Brentwood Academy football team most expected to see during the 2023 TSSAA season.

Brentwood Academy and five-star quarterback George MacIntyre showed their moxie Friday night in Chattanooga against defending Division II-AAA state champion Baylor, the No. 1 team in the state in the Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings.

Baylor stopped Brentwood Academy inside the 20-yard line with less than 30 seconds left to beat the Eagles 31-24 to remain undefeated.

While falling to 1-5, the Eagles showed vast improvement over past two weeks including a mercy-rule loss to Father Ryan in Week 4 and a 29-15 loss to McCallie in Week 5. But the worst start in Brentwood Academy football history continued.

MacIntyre and a more balanced offense kept the Eagles in the game despite falling behind 24-7 at halftime. MacIntyre, the grandson of former Vanderbilt football coach George MacIntyre, was 28-of-39 passing for 293 yards with three touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, but was sacked twice.

TT Hill caught 12 passes for 115 yards. Teammates Shavar Young and Kolbe Harmon added a combined 160 receiving yards. Harmon's five catches for 98 yards came after he was offered by Penn State earlier this week.

London Bironas' 21-yard field goal with 10:19 left tied the game at 24 for the Eagles and was the end of a run of 17 unanswered Brentwood Academy points. MacIntyre also had a 7-yard TD pass to Young and a 4-yard TD pass to Luke Robison.

However, Baylor (5-1) ended its drought with 6:03 left when Shekai Mills scored on a 4-yard TD run to end a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Mills finished with 165 yards and three TDs on 22 carries. Vanderbilt commitment Whit Muschamp was 14-of-23 passing for 174 yards with a TD and an interception for Baylor. Ohio State commit Max LeBlanc had six catches for 114 yards.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Brentwood Academy, George MacIntyre fall to Baylor