George Lombard developed an AL MVP. Should Detroit Tigers give him a chance?

George Lombard put himself at the center of a historic moment in China.

As a nonroster invitee to the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training camp in 2008, he went to Wukesong Baseball Stadium in Beijing for a two-game series against the San Diego Padres. On March 15, Lombard became the first American baseball player to hit a home run in China.

Those two spring training games were planned to boost the popularity of baseball in that area of the world, and Lombard remains remembered for his home run off right-hander Justin Germano in the third inning. Yet he didn't make the big-league roster that season.

Lombard has lived his career in the background; an under-the-radar type of guy. He played 16 seasons of professional baseball but only got 144 games in the majors (72 of those were for the Detroit Tigers in 2002). He spent six years as a minor-league coach, cracking the majors in 2015 when the Dodgers hired him as their first-base coach.

He hasn't moved up the coaching ranks since, but the Tigers need a new manager. He was put on general manager Al Avila's lengthy candidate list and is sought after for an interview, which is expected to take place on a Zoom conference call once the Dodgers finish their run in the postseason.

Lombard has an interesting background. His grandfather, George Francis Fabyan Lombard, was a senior associate dean at Harvard for 41 years. His late mother, Posy, fought for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr.

And, if you're wondering about Lombard's baseball background, he was a key factor in the development of 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts.

After being drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Betts only played one minor-league game that year. He competed for the Rookie Gulf Coast League Red Sox under Lombard, who was in his first season as a manager and second as a coach. (He was the hitting coach for Class-A Lowell in 2010.)

Betts went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one stolen base, but he made three errors in six chances at shortstop.

After Mookie Betts signed in 2011, he played one regular season game, in the Gulf Coast League, and went 2-for-4. His manager? George Lombard, now a Dodgers coach. Lombard's memory? "His competitiveness, love of the game and instincts," says Lombard. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) February 3, 2020

In 2012, Lombard was promoted to the minor-league roving outfield and baserunning coordinator within the Red Sox's farm system. Two years later, Betts played outfield for 49 of his 99 minor-league games and 37 of his 52 major-league games.

Lombard helped Betts make the transition from the middle infield to the outfield a simple task.

Why Lombard makes sense

Betts exploded in Boston, winning AL MVP and the World Series in 2018. He has four Gold Glove awards and three Silver Sluggers. He secured a prestigious title in only his second year as a full-time outfielder: the 2016 Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year.

