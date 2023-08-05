George Kliavkoff failed the Pac-12, but especially Washington State and Oregon State

George Kliavkoff was stuck and paralyzed at the very end. At least, that’s the conclusion we are led to make in the absence of additional reportage or disclosures.

The Pac-12 had a primary media deal through Apple, a one-trick-pony package dependent on people buying subscriptions to drive up revenue. The linear television route through ESPN or Turner (TBS/TNT) did not materialize. Other outlets apparently weren’t part of the calculus.

Merging with the ACC or finding other creative plans didn’t rise to the forefront of the Pac-12’s fight to save itself. There simply wasn’t a Plan B, by all appearances. Unless new information comes to light, we are left to conclude that the Pac-12 was shortsighted and caught flat-footed. The conference assumed the best instead of preparing for the worst, which is extremely bad leadership and administration.

All of this cost the Pac-12 dearly, but as we have said in recent weeks, not all schools were going to feel the brunt of this worst-case scenario to an equal degree. This was going to hurt some schools more than others if it happened.

Washington State and Oregon State were the two schools which were depending on Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 CEO Group the most. The leaders failed the Cougars and Beavers, and that point needs to be made very clear.

Let’s look at the national reaction to Washington State’s very unfortunate situation, made possible by bumbling and ineffective Pac-12 leadership:

CRUSHING

I feel bad for Oregon State and Washington State, they are the Iowa State equivalent of the Pac 12. — Big 12 Stan (@JoseDee4) August 4, 2023

SIGH

Congratulations to Stanford, Cal, Washington State, and Oregon State on advancing to the 2024 MBB PAC 12 Tournament Semi-Finals. #ConferenceofChampions https://t.co/uFHAYyvcfX — Zach McLearen (@zacharymclearen) August 4, 2023

SCRAP HEAP

the Pac 12 is effectively dead. Washington State and Oregon State are gonna be the only teams left and id expect the MWU to sweep them up. 3 mega conferences are coming. And coming quick. — kyle (@VamosNSC13) August 4, 2023

MOUNTAIN WEST RELEGATION LOOMS

ffs, just merge the remaining Pac-12 schools (Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford, Cal) into the Mountain West (renaming if need be) and be done with the insanity; would be a stronger MWC for sure — GoodSeatsStillAvail (@GoodSeatsStill) August 4, 2023

BIG 12 TO 18 IS WAZZU'S BEST HOPE

Washington State confronting the Big Ten about the death of the PAC-12. pic.twitter.com/wY6sGhg6pa — Degens From Up North (@degensupnorth) August 4, 2023

INTERESTING PLOT POINT

stanford and cal to the ACC and we can just refer to the ACC as the academically crushing (it) conference ?! https://t.co/pZIQ5kfGBD — Sam Wexler (@wexsamofficial) August 4, 2023

SHARED SENTIMENT

I really only feel bad for Wazzu and the Beavs. The other two schools probably don’t have 6 fans between them that have any idea that realignment has even happened….or that they have athletic programs at all. https://t.co/9dwrue7jU1 — Evannnn🤙🏻 (@IAmEvan85) August 4, 2023

GALLOWS HUMOR

The conference technically still has an auto-bid to the 12-team playoff… Wazzu in the CFP?!? Who says no? https://t.co/6sGnzcnTQW — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) August 4, 2023

UH OH

WELCOME TO THE MOUNTAIN WEST FRIENDS! https://t.co/hnUYcogBHd — Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) August 4, 2023

SAD DAY

Statement from Washington State leadership on today’s Pac-12 news. @kxly4news “While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome was always a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics.” pic.twitter.com/7Aw7cftaY7 — Julian Mininsohn (@JMininsohn) August 4, 2023

LIFE ISN'T FAIR

Unfortunate to some degree about regional rivalries and whatnot but Oregon State and Washington State have a way better chance to make the playoff in the Mountain West than the original PAC 12 — The senator (@thesenator1297) August 4, 2023

DIRE STRAITS

What’s Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State going to do? PAC-12 is disappearing by the day… — Jeff Facun (@Jeff_Facun) August 4, 2023

ROTTEN APPLE

Dear @Apple, Please add to your offer and save the Pac-12. Love, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State pic.twitter.com/UhaFm1qL5m — Alex Harris (@AlexHarrisFiat) August 4, 2023

TWISTING OF THE KNIFE

Yuba College has just put in its application to join the PAC-12. With all of the current defections we look forward to competing with Washington State and Oregon State in the new Pac-3. — YubaMensHoops (@YubaMensHoops) August 4, 2023

MISERY

Oregon State and Wazzu waiting for the other schools at Pac 12 HQ pic.twitter.com/gv6LYR7G9f — Big 12 Fox (@foxonabox_) August 4, 2023

DESPERATION

Oregon State and Washington State joining together to try and save their programs by make a leap from the PAC-12 to the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/aAQwVmrubn — Degens From Up North (@degensupnorth) August 1, 2023

FEW GOOD CHOICES

What’s left for the Pac-12 now? Combine with the Mountain West under the familiar Pac brand? Stanford

Cal

Oregon State

Washington State

San Diego State

Fresno State

Boise State

UNLV

Nevada

San Jose State

Utah State

Wyoming

New Mexico

Colorado State

Air Force Yikes. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 4, 2023

EVEN CLAY GETS IT

Hard not to feel sick for Oregon State, Washington State, Cal & Stanford fans. They’ve all been completely left behind. Their only potential asset is the PAC 12 playoff bid. If they were able to keep it, they may be able to cobble together other schools. But generational… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2023

WIDELY CIRCULATED

DOMINOES FALL

Huge in multiple ways: – For one, ASU and Utah avoid being left to dry. – Assuming Oregon State/WSU don’t get a major conference invite, they’ll probably go MWC. Mountain West would get a LOT more interesting with the CFP expanding to 12 teams — and potentially an auto-bid. https://t.co/15ZkiHIzrM — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) August 4, 2023

WAZZU FOREVER!

we’re still showing up everywhere with the wazzu flag no matter what happens with all this business — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire