George Kliavkoff failed the Pac-12, but especially Washington State and Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read

George Kliavkoff was stuck and paralyzed at the very end. At least, that’s the conclusion we are led to make in the absence of additional reportage or disclosures.

The Pac-12 had a primary media deal through Apple, a one-trick-pony package dependent on people buying subscriptions to drive up revenue. The linear television route through ESPN or Turner (TBS/TNT) did not materialize. Other outlets apparently weren’t part of the calculus.

Merging with the ACC or finding other creative plans didn’t rise to the forefront of the Pac-12’s fight to save itself. There simply wasn’t a Plan B, by all appearances. Unless new information comes to light, we are left to conclude that the Pac-12 was shortsighted and caught flat-footed. The conference assumed the best instead of preparing for the worst, which is extremely bad leadership and administration.

All of this cost the Pac-12 dearly, but as we have said in recent weeks, not all schools were going to feel the brunt of this worst-case scenario to an equal degree. This was going to hurt some schools more than others if it happened.

Washington State and Oregon State were the two schools which were depending on Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 CEO Group the most. The leaders failed the Cougars and Beavers, and that point needs to be made very clear.

Let’s look at the national reaction to Washington State’s very unfortunate situation, made possible by bumbling and ineffective Pac-12 leadership:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire