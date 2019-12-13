George Kittle's strong run-blocking skills for 49ers proved by stat

"George Kittle, not really a blocker ... "

We didn't say this, but FS1's Doug Gottlieb sure did. And Gottlieb certainly heard the comments from everyone online essentially saying he didn't know what he was talking about.

But if you still need numbers to back up the 49ers tight end's elite blocking skills, Next Gen Stats has you covered:

George Kittle's influence on the @49ers offense goes beyond the passing game. As a blocker, @gkittle46 plays a key role in Kyle Shanahan's outside zone scheme.



Outside Runs With & Without Kittle on-field:



ON: 4.9 ypc, 43% rush success

OFF: 3.0 ypc, 29% rush success#GoNiners pic.twitter.com/FSbvtKW1O2









— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2019

Kittle certainly has a presence -- both in the run and the pass game -- and the numbers show that.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised Kittle's run-blocking game before, which only adds to the evidence proving sometimes, it's best to watch Kittle continue in his greatness -- no comments necessary.

To add to it, Gottlieb's comments came after the 49ers' Week 13 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one where the tight end received an overall 72.9 grade from Pro Football Focus and a 78.1 run-blocking grade.

That was Kittle's best run-blocking grade of the season to that point.

