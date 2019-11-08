George Kittle's status still in doubt as 49ers-Seahawks showdown nears

SANTA CLARA – Tight end George Kittle's status for the 49ers' game Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks continues to be in doubt.

Kittle, who sustained knee and ankle injuries in the 49ers' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, has yet to practice this week. Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould did not practice on Friday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was not specific on Thursday when asked about Kittle's injury. He said the MRI examination revealed Kittle has "issues" with his knee and ankle.

Gould was on the field during practice Friday, working with the team's strength and conditioning staff after sustaining a quadriceps injury on Tuesday. The 49ers signed rookie free-agent kicker Chase McLaughlin on Thursday as an insurance policy, in case Gould is unable to play.

If Kittle is unable to play on Monday, second-year player Ross Dwelley would be expected to step into the action. Also, veteran Garrett Celek could be activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list to face the Seahawks.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to limited practice for the first time since sustaining a foot sprain in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

49ers practice report

Did not practice

K Robbie Gould (right quadricep)

TE George Kittle (knee, ankle)





Limited

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

T Joe Staley (fibula)

TE Levine Toilolo (groin)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadricep)

















