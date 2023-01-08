George Kittle's ridiculous catch extends Brock Purdy's elite two-TD streak

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy kept two of his streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.

After a 22-year touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter, Purdy found Kittle in the corner of the end zone as the 49ers' tight end came down with an impressive catch to extend the rookie's streak before halftime.

What a catch by Kittle ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/SCkKvRlXuc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 8, 2023

Purdy's two touchdown passes placed him among elite company at the position.

Brock Purdy has thrown multiple pass TD in 6 straight games, joining Justin Herbert (7 straight in 2020) as the only rookies with a streak of 6+ such games in NFL history@49ers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2023

Brock Purdy is the third QB since the start of 1950 with multiple pass TD in each of his first five NFL starts, joining Dan Marino and Billy Volek. pic.twitter.com/1OLkVeUwK2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2023

Kittle and Purdy connected again on a touchdown in the third quarter, capping off Purdy's first career game with three passing touchdowns.

The Purdy-Kittle connection is unrealpic.twitter.com/PTfkK2Z2wM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 8, 2023

Purdy finished the game completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 178 yards and three passing touchdowns before giving way to backup quarterback Josh Johnson in the fourth quarter with San Francisco leading 38-13.

Another big game for the 49ers' seventh-round quarterback helped propel San Francisco to its 10th-straight win to close out the regular season.