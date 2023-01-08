George Kittle's ridiculous catch extends Brock Purdy's elite two-TD streak

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy kept two of his streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.

After a 22-year touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter, Purdy found Kittle in the corner of the end zone as the 49ers' tight end came down with an impressive catch to extend the rookie's streak before halftime.

Purdy's two touchdown passes placed him among elite company at the position.

Kittle and Purdy connected again on a touchdown in the third quarter, capping off Purdy's first career game with three passing touchdowns.

RELATED: 49ers lock up No. 2 seed, await NFC wild-card game opponent

Purdy finished the game completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 178 yards and three passing touchdowns before giving way to backup quarterback Josh Johnson in the fourth quarter with San Francisco leading 38-13.

Another big game for the 49ers' seventh-round quarterback helped propel San Francisco to its 10th-straight win to close out the regular season.

