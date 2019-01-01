George Kittle's record-breaking season made Kendrick Bourne relieved originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SANTA CLARA - George Kittle breaking the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end was a remarkble achievement for him and the entire 49ers offense. But it also had an added bonus: it lifted a weight off teammate Kendrick Bourne's shoulders.

Both 49ers pass-catchers detailed a play in the second half of Week 14 when Bourne's mistake prevented Kittle from breaking another record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coach Kyle Shanahan took a bit of heat for not getting Kittle the ball after he racked up 210 yards in the first half against the Broncos. After being shut out in the second half, Kittle fell five yards short of breaking the single game record for receiving yards by a tight end that has been held by Shannon Sharpe since 2002.

While Shanahan could have called another play designed to go to his second-year tight end, there was intent to get Kittle the ball at least once. On a play with 5:30 left in the third quarter, quarterback Nick Mullens threw a short pass intended for Kittle who had just run a crossing route.

The ball sailed over Kittle's outstretched arms, but the tight end didn't get a good look at it because Broncos safety Justin Simmons was right in front of him.

What was unknown, until now, is that Bourne missed his assignment and ran a five-yard route and blocked Simmons instead of running a deeper route that would have pulled defenders with him, and away from Kittle.

"He was supposed to run a go-ball because then it pulls the corner and the safety," Kittle explained. "Instead he ran five yards, stopped and looked, and I ran into quadruple coverage."

Story continues

"I was supposed to clear out and run so George could come under me," Bourne said about the play. "George came under and I was blocking and in the way. The corner and safety wouldn't have been there.

"I was sick about it. He would have had that record, definitely. But Kyle should have called another play," Bourne said laughing, "But I think he forgot."

[RELATED: Kittle trying to recruit Antonio Brown to the 49ers?]

Kittle said there's no hard feelings about it now, but he does remind Bourne about his flub.

"I give him crap about it all the time," Kittle joked. "But KB is such a good person that I could never be mad at him. He's such a genuine person that, you know what, ‘You're trying your hardest and we'll get it done next time.' I'm not mad at him, but he owes me a little bit."

Bourne hasn't been without challenges since arriving in Santa Clara. Shanahan had to have a heart-to-heart with him after he missed a meeting in his rookie season, but he has been more on track since then.

This season, the undrafted wideout finished second on the 49ers in receiving yards -- trailing only Kittle -- with 42 receptions for 487 yards.

"That's a testament to KB too, because he finished the last four weeks very strong," Kittle said. "He played really well, in my opinion. He had a couple incredible catches against the Rams and in the last two weeks. I'm just happy that he's continuing to grow because he's one heck of a player."

Perhaps Kittle will have another crack at the single-game record in 2019. If so, Bourne will be sure to not make the same mistake twice.