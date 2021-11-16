George Kittle's pancake, 49ers' win let Frank Gore 'sleep happy'

49ers' win, Kittle's pancake let Gore go to 'sleep happy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers sent The Faithful home happy Monday night after dismantling the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 at Levi's Stadium.

That win, coupled with George Kittle's pancake block on Von Miller, also helped put 49ers legend Frank Gore into a restful slumber.

"They played physical," Gore told KNBR's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday about the 49ers' win. "I liked the way they played the game last night. I like that young kid, [Elijah Mitchell]. He's a good back. He's got a bright future. Just tell him to keep working. Just keep his head down, keep working.

"I like your boy, Deebo [Samuel], balled out yesterday. The O-line was pushing them guys around. They didn't care about no names over there. They went out there and played football the way they're supposed to play it, and I'm happy they got the win.

"I was happy for Kyle [Shanahan], calling the plays, and my boy, [George] Kittle, was ballin'. I saw his block. He a dog. I was happy last night. I went to sleep happy."

With their backs against the wall, the 49ers came out swinging Monday night and outphysicaled, outschemed and outplayed their division rival.

It was by far the best performance the 2021 49ers have put together and something they hope they can build off of as they head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 11.

"Just told them how proud of them I was," Shanahan said after the game. "I said we got a short week. I think we got a real good team [Jacksonville Jaguars] ahead of us. That's how we expect to play. It's been long overdue and we've got to make sure that we take a day off. Those guys rest, come back healthy on a short week, make sure we keep it going forward."

