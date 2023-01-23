George Kittle's one-handed juggled catch vs. Cowboys stuns NFL Twitter

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read

NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

With the game tied 9-9, a first-and-10 pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy over the middle to Kittle resulted in a one-handed bobbled catch that injected momentum into an otherwise lifeless San Francisco offense.

Twitter was stunned after Kittle's otherworldly catch.

Kittle's 30-yard reception moved the 49ers' offense into Cowboys territory, helping set up an eventual two-yard touchdown run from running back Christian McCaffrey that gave San Francisco a 16-9 lead after the ensuing extra point.

Kittle's jaw-dropping catch did play a big role in generating momentum at the right time as the 49ers were able to hang on to defeat the Cowboys, 19-12, to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

