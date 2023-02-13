George Kittle's offseason plans include surprising new hobby on ice

Kittle's offseason plans include surprising new hobby on ice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From attending Nashville Predators games to watching WWE events, 49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty of passions to keep him busy during the NFL offseason.

He might have stumbled into another favorite hobby.

“What I’m getting into right now is curling,” Kittle told NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on the “Fantasy Football Happy Hour” show at Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoenix last week.

“I’m joining a curling league in Nashville with a couple of my NFL guys. I’m going to see what I can do. Marc Bulger has a curling club down there, and Jared Allen practices down there."

Bulger played eight NFL seasons at quarterback for the St. Louis Rams from 2002 to 2009 and made two Pro Bowl appearances. Allen, who ranks 12th all time in NFL history with 136 career sacks, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalist but fell just short of entering Canton.

The two stars invited fellow former NFL players Keith Bulluck and Michael Roos to make up the "All-Pro Curling Team," a unit with huge goals as it navigates a new sport.

“He’s trying to go to the Olympics,” Kittle said of Allen. “I’m not trying to go to the Olympics -- yet -- but I’m going to get into this curling league because it sounds like a blast.

Don’t expect Kittle to join that crew of former players on the ice … just yet. He is sweeping brooms and sliding disks solely for the love of the game.

Kittle's biggest piece of advice for someone who wants to try out his new hobby?

“Just don’t fall over when you slide [the disk]."

Easier said than done.

