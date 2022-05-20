George Kittle's hilarious story on viral Trent Williams block vs. Packers

Kittle recalls hilarious story about viral Williams playoff block originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there's one play that lives rent-free in the heads of NFL defensive linemen, it's Trent Williams in motion against the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field.

Keep your head on a swivel when Trent Williams is in motion ðŸ˜® pic.twitter.com/CR7pH6tw9v — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

The play immediately went viral and for good reason. Linemen that large and that strong simply do not move that fast.

49ers tight end George Kittle appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, where he was asked about the play and how the offense practiced running it.

"That's actually awesome because we watched it as an offense," Kittle said. "The play that we ran it in practice --because the defense didn't know it was coming and the (defensive end) on the side, I can't remember who it was, but I'm pretty sure he just turned and ran up the sideline like just ran completely out of the way."

Williams, who was ranked the No. 1 overall player by Pro Football Focus last season, is the game's best left tackle and one of the best all-around athletes. Kittle offered a much more descriptive assessment.

"Trent Williams is the best football player in the NFL," Kittle gushed. "You could talk to me about any other player in the NFL, Trent Williams is the most god-gifted human being I have ever seen. He's got literally the lower body of a wide receiver and the upper body of a silverback gorilla and he could literally kill anybody if he wanted to.

"There's nothing you can do against the guy. Try to pass rush him. He played in the NFC Championship Game on a high-ankle sprain and played at a high level. The only way to beat Trent Williams is if he's hurt. It's crazy, he's literally the best player in the NFL."

Williams signed a massive, record-breaking, six-year $138 million contract with the 49ers last spring, as the team locked up one of the game's elite talents in an offense where second-year quarterback Trey Lance is expected to take over as the starter.

With Williams protecting Lance's blindside (and practically the entire field) the 49ers' offensive line should be in good hands.

