George Kittle's groin injury has lingered, keeping him out of practice this week

49ers tight end George Kittle played 12 snaps in last week's preseason finale. Kittle, though, isn't practicing this week as he deals with a lingering groin injury.

"It's still lingering a little bit from when he has missed some time," coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone. "And we're not going to practice him today either, and hopefully, we can get him going on Monday."

Kittle missed the first two games of last season with a groin injury.

He missed practice time during training camp with the strain, including sitting out joint practices with the Raiders.

"I think there's always concern when something persists, and this has kind of lingered," General Manager John Lynch said Thursday on KNBR. "George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he's good. And so, knock on wood that's the case.

"The great thing about George, he attacks it. We miss him when he's not on the field, not only because of his ability but just the energy he brings. And so there has been a little void here the last few days, but we're trying to get him right."

Kittle has not played a full season since his second season of 2018, and he has missed 16 games in six seasons.