George Kittle's fantasy stats could dip if 49ers offense finds balance

CINCINNATI – Fantasy football owners who invested a high draft pick in 49ers tight end George Kittle might not be thrilled with Kyle Shanahan's vision for the season.

Of course, Kittle is still the central focus of the 49ers' passing game, and he did have two touchdown receptions from Jimmy Garoppolo called back due to penalties in the season-opening win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Shanahan hopes less Kittle translates into more balance around him for the 49ers' offense.

"I think he will get a little more (attention) this year, but he dealt with that last year and he can still make a lot of plays when people do that," Shanahan said of Kittle on "49ers Game Plan," which airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC Bay Area (TV, Ch. 3).

Shanahan said he hopes Kittle benefits from the players around him, such as Garoppolo, the offensive line, the other tight ends, the wide receivers and the running backs. The 49ers also activated running back Jeff Wilson from the practice squad on Saturday.

"The better we can balance our offense out, his stats might not be as good, but it will make his job a lot easier," Shanahan said.

Kittle set the all-time, single-season record for NFL tight ends last season with 1,377 yards on 88 receptions.

He caught eight passes in the 49ers' season-opening win over the Buccaneers, but he was held to just 54 yards – after his TD catches of 8 and 22 yards were wiped out due to penalties.

The 49ers are looking for production from the wide receivers, especially Dante Pettis, who is expected to see increased playing time on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin started and played the vast majority of the action in Week 1.

Garoppolo was up and down in his first start after missing the final 13 games of last season with a knee injury. In Week 1, Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 166 yards with one touchdown and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

"When you win, that's a little easier to deal with because you can go hard on yourself on Monday in watching the film, hard on yourself on Tuesday and then you try to work through it throughout the week," Shanahan said.

"You try to put him in those same positions, the ones he just missed, and he's had a good week of practice. I know that he's happy starting 1-0, and hopefully he and everyone around him, including myself, will be a little bit better tomorrow, and hopefully we can be 2-0 because of it."

