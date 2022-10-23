George Kittle's epic hype video rings in National Tight Ends Day

Watch Kittle ring in National Tight Ends Day with epic hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Happy National Tight Ends Day to all who celebrate.

The unofficial NFL holiday’s founder, star 49ers tight end George Kittle, kicked the celebration off on a high note Sunday with an epic hype video delivered to the masses on social media.

Kittle, a massive professional wrestling fan, delivered his celebratory message WWE style, enveloped in red and gold lighting in the 49ers’ locker room. The league’s other tight ends make a brief appearance, too, before Kittle ends things on the Levi’s Stadium turf.

Or so it appears. Not to be outdone, pro wrestler Michael “The Miz” Mizanin gives NFL tight ends a shoutout of his own at the video’s end and even posted a clip of his own.

And, scene.

Since 2019, the NFL has celebrated National Tight Ends Day on the fourth weekend of October, which falls on Week 7 of the 2022 season this year.

The league-wide festivity first got its start during the 2018 NFL season, when the 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Both Kittle and Detroit tight end Garrett Celek played their hearts out, prompting San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to ask, “What is it, National Tight Ends Day?”

The rest is history.

The holiday couldn’t fall on a better matchup this season as the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce take on Kittle and the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

May the best tight end win, and please celebrate responsibly.

