George Kittle's blunt two-word NSFW assessment of 49ers' NFC Championship loss

Kittle's blunt two-word assessment of crushing loss to Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle did not mince words after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Kittle was asked how it felt to lose a game in which both starting and backup quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries, essentially disarming the 49ers at the quarterback position.

"How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty sh--ty, to be honest," Kittle said.

Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury in the first quarter, eventually returned to the game in the third quarter but was unable to throw further than 10 yards downfield, which he revealed to reporters postgame. When Johnson exited the game in the third quarter with a concussion, the 49ers would have turned to fullback Kyle Juszczyk who is the team's emergency quarterback, or even running back Christian McCaffrey in wildcat situations, but turned to Purdy who mostly just handed the ball off for the remainder of the second half.

To say that the 49ers' offense was hamstrung would be an understatement. Nonetheless, it was a frustrating way for Kittle and San Francisco to lose.