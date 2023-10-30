George Kittle's best plays from 149-yard game Week 8
Watch San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's Week 8 highlights as he caught nine passes for 149 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Social media had a field day at a clip of the Vikings' coach.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
George Kittle had a special message for the Cowboys under his uniform and following his three-touchdown game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.